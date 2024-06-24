'One of the most transformative events of my life:' Freedom Summer 60 years later

INDIANOLA ― The morning after Charles McLaurin was dropped off in Sunflower County by Bob Moses in August of 1962, the white mayor of Ruleville, Mississippi approached him and told him "to get out of town or something bad's going to happen."

"Right then, I understood where I was," McLaurin said.

A Jackson native and graduate of Lanier High School, McLaurin came to Ruleville to register Black voters. He, like Moses, worked with the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, or SNCC, one of the leading civil rights organizations of the 1960s. By 1964, both would be leaders of the Freedom Summer Project, which aimed to achieve mass voter registration for Blacks in Mississippi. More than 1,000 out-of-state volunteers, mostly white, college students, joined thousands of Black Mississippians to participate in the project that summer.

"My responsibility then was to try and help African-Americans get from Ruleville here to the Sunflower County Courthouse to make an application to register to vote," McLaurin said. "You had to be 21 years of age to register, had to pass a literacy test, had to have poll tax receipts."

If you met those requirements, he said, "They ran your name in the newspaper so that the white folks you were working for or the plantation owner could harass you or fire you."

Sixty years later, McLaurin recounted his time as director of the Freedom Summer Project in Sunflower County. He joined more than 200 attendees, and more than 1,000 virtually attending online, for two days of the Freedom Summer 60 conference, a celebration of that important summer in 1964.

McLaurin spoke outside of Club Ebony, a quick walk from his home as he now lives in Indianola, a historic African American nightclub where the conference was held. Blues legend and Mississippi native B.B. King once owned the club that stands on Hanna Street, just down the road from the Sunflower County Courthouse where McLaurin registered Black voters.

"I used to come here and party. This place was part of the movement. My movement was everywhere people were," McLaurin said about the club.

Civil rights activists and volunteers from the Freedom Summer Project were back in Sunflower County to discuss the importance of the voter registration drive and its impact on today's voting rights. For two days, on June 21 and 22, speakers and panelists revisited what they learned from the obstacles they faced.

The Freedom Summer Project was spearheaded by the Council of Federated Organizations, a coalition of the four major civil rights organizations: The Congress of Racial Equality, CORE; National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, NAACP; Southern Christian Leadership Conference, SCLC; and SNCC.

While the conference recalled the accomplishments of that summer, many speakers paid tribute to activists such as Moses, Ella Baker, Fannie Lou Hamer, Hollis Watkins and Medgar Evers, who were organizing and protesting in Mississippi years before 1964.

"Freedom Summer, for me, didn't just start in 1964," said Leslie-Burl McLemore. "Just think about all the sacrifices that people made before '64 … We have to look at the total picture, the totality of it, because just trying to register to vote meant that you could lose your life and we know that so many people lost their lives because of that. Quite frankly, I think we have to celebrate everyday the people who made it possible."

McLemore, a former Jackson city councilman, who served as interim mayor in 2009, was in his early 20s when he helped organize and plan the project with SNCC, McLaurin, Moses and others.

"Freedom summer was an initiative. It was an initiative to awaken Black folk in Mississippi," McLemore said. "It was an initiative to deal with the short-term and long-term affects of deprivation politically, socially and economically in the state of Mississippi."

According to the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights, only 6.7% of African Americans were registered to vote in the state in 1964 — the lowest in the nation and a major reason the state was picked for the project — due to the Jim Crow-era measures that limited access to voting. There was also the threat of violence from racist white Mississippians who were against integration and equal rights for African-Americans.

Though the main goal of the summer was to register voters, election officials only accepted 1,600 of approximately 17,000 applications from African-Americans, according to a report from Stanford University's Martin Luther King Jr. Research and Education Institute. Nonetheless, the Freedom Summer contributed to the efforts of passing the Voting Rights Act of 1965, which prohibits racial discrimination at the ballot box.

By the end of the 10-week project, there had been six known murders, 35 known shootings, four people critically wounded, at least 80 volunteers beaten and more than 1,000 people arrested. It was also the summer of the infamous murders of James Chaney, Andrew Goodman and Michael Schwerner, three Freedom Summer activists who were abducted and killed in Philadelphia, Mississippi.

"I witnessed a courage that has sustained me through the rest of my life," said Linda Davis, a white volunteer who traveled to Mississippi as a student from Oberlin College in 1964 to help with the project.

She called the Freedom Summer "one of the most transformative events of my life." Davis later went on to become an attorney for the civil rights division of the U.S. Department of Justice. She recently retired as a superior court judge in Washington D.C.

"It was almost impossible to imagine what finally led Fannie Lou Hamer and other Mississippi activists, given all that was against them, to finally make the decision that they were sick and tired of being sick and tired and they were going to go down and try to register to vote," Davis said.

