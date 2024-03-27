'One of my most favorite people.' Meghan Moore remembered as 'fierce friend,' funny, loyal

CENTERVILLE — A lone bagpiper played in front of Our Lady of Victory as Meghan Moore's family followed behind the 25-year-old's cloth-covered casket into the church on Wednesday.

Hundreds of mourners sat in wooden pews or overflowed into the side aisles, greeting the Moore family as they made their way toward Meghan's picture, which was at the front of the church.

Meghan's sister Molly Moore took deep breaths as she held tightly to her parents Billy and Mary Beth Moore.

Through tears and tremors, Molly spoke during the funeral service and described Meghan as a funny, confident and charismatic.

"Meg, you are one of my most favorite people. I love you with every bit of me. I wish I could’ve said goodbye, given you one more hug or had one more drive," Molly Moore said during her speech.

Surrounded by Meghan Moore's family, pallbearers carry her casket on Wednesday into Our Lady of Victory in Centerville. A funeral mass was held for Moore, who was shot and killed on March 16 in Miami. Moore was buried at St. Francis Xavier Cemetery in Centerville.

What happened to Meghan Moore?

Meghan Moore, 25, a 2017 Barnstable High School graduate, and a 2021 New England College graduate, was shot and killed in what Miami police are calling an apparent murder-suicide on March 16. Luis Napoles, 40, an alleged co-worker of Meghan's, is accused of shooting Moore and her roommate, Sidney Capolino, before taking his own life.

According to a statement by the Miami-Dade Police Department's Homicide Bureau, officers responded to a condominium at 7004 SW 40 St., Miami, after a report of shots fired. When they arrived, officers discovered a woman outside of the apartment suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. While rendering aid to the woman, who was later identified as Moore, officers heard the sound of another gunshot from within the apartment.

'Grief is the price we pay for love'

During the service, friends and family members read from the Old and New Testament, and a gospel was given by the Rev. Chris Hughes. Hughes referred to Meghan's departure from life as a tragedy and said her death has greatly impacted the community.

"Meghan was and is a gift," he said. "She had a zest for life."

Hughes said he understands those who feel angry, sad, and hopeless about Meghan's death.

"She died suddenly, violently, and so soon," said Hughes.

But he encouraged all who loved Meghan to allow her light to shine through.

"Grief is the price we pay for love," said Hughes. "But I ask the Barnstable community to stand together for the Moore family."

Megan Moore, who grew up on Cape Cod, graduated in 2021 from New England College in New Hampshire.

Siblings stand together to remember Meghan

Meghan's older siblings Molly and Will stood together at the pulpit toward the end of the service to remember Meghan. They spoke about her agility as an ice hockey and field hockey player. Meghan tried out and made the Barnstable High School hockey team as an eighth grader, said Will, and went on to play for the women's ice hockey team at New England College.

"She was a natural. Her ability to move around the ice and play the game was incredible," said Molly. "I couldn’t believe the athleticism of this girl."

Meghan was also a "fierce friend," said Will. Through high school athletics, summer sailing programs at the Hyannis Yacht Club, and as a worker at Spanky’s Clam Shack, people were automatically attracted to Meghan's sense of humor and loyalty, said her older brother.

"All of these things I tried to be, she did so effortlessly," said Will. "When Meghan walked in a room, everybody knew it."

Before Meghan's death, Will traveled to Florida for five weeks and spent time with his sister. Because he only lived 30 minutes away from Meghan, the duo shared many dinners, and often toured the Miami sights together. The last time Will saw Meghan, the siblings watched the Super Bowl.

Surrounded by Meghan Moore's family, pallbearers carry the casket on Wednesday from the hearse into Our Lady of Victory in Centerville.

“What I remember mostly was just sitting in her living room, making dinner, sharing jokes, watching TV and just being with each other," he said. "She loved her family so much. She had so much empathy for the people she loved."

That's part of the reason why the Moore family decided to establish a foundation in Meghan's name, geared toward empowering future student athletes.

"Nothing I can say about my little sister can make her death less tragic," said Will. But he will remember her, he said, for her ability to be "completely and authentically herself.”

"My entire life I’ve been telling stories about Meg to my friends, coworkers and complete strangers. I got such a kick out of her," he said. "It just kills me there won't be any new stories. Nothing will ever make me smile as big or laugh as hard as Meghan could and always did."

Friends of Meghan Moore filter into Our Lady of Victory for her funeral mass Wednesday.

If you need help

If you are a victim of abuse, there are resources available. If you are in immediate danger, call 911. The National Domestic Violence Hotline (800) 799-7233 is available 24/7. The National Sexual Assault Hotline (800) 656-4673 is available 24/7.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a hotline for individuals in crisis or for those looking to help someone else. To speak with a certified listener, call 1-800-273-8255.

