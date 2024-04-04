One more beautiful Utah day before storms move in for the weekend

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday, Utah! We saw yet another beautiful day on Wednesday with plentiful sunshine and great temperatures. We will continue that trend today.

The bottom line? Another beautiful day ahead for the Beehive State, but changes start Thursday.

Experience Utah wildlife ‘like never before’ at new, multi-million dollar Hogle Zoo exhibit

High pressure remains in control allowing for temperatures to jump into the 70s for the Wasatch Front and St. George. However, high pressure will start moving out of the area on Thursday.

Wind Alerts, we have Wind Advisories going into effect at 10 a.m. on Thursday for the western portion of the state. Sustained winds of 30 to 40 mph will be possible, with gusts up to 55 mph being possible. Then Friday morning, High Wind Watches will go into effect for the Southern and Eastern half of the state. Areas in the Watches could see sustained winds of 35 to 55 mph, with gusts as high as 75 mph being possible. strong winds will remain in the forecast through the weekend.

Friday is when we will see changes begin for the state. A cold front, associated with the next low-pressure system, will bring in colder temperatures across the state.

For the Wasatch Front, temperatures will fall into the upper 50s on Friday with scattered showers. This will mainly be a valley rain and mountain snow event, but from Friday night into Saturday, some valley snow can’t be ruled out. Then on Saturday, temperatures continue to fall into the mid-40s with mixed precipitation being possible.

For St. George, temperatures will go from the upper 70s on Thursday, to the upper 50s on Friday and possibly Saturday.

Unsettled weather looks to hold on from Sunday into Monday with a trailing system set to move through. Even with shower potential lingering, temperatures will begin to moderate. Drier skies look to take hold by Tuesday of next week with temperatures returning to seasonal norms as the warming trend continues through next week.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s 4Warn Forecast both on-air and online! We are Good4Utah!

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.