One month until total solar eclipse

March 8 marks one month until the total eclipse of the sun. A total solar eclipse happens when the Moon passes between the Sun and the Earth. The sky will darken. To see the sun completely covered, you have to be in what scientists call the “path of totality.” Below is a map of that path:

The total solar eclipse will happen on April 8. In North Alabama, the sun will only be 80 to 90 percent covered.

Here’s a list of times when the total solar eclipse will occur:

No matter where you are viewing the eclipse, you must wear solar glasses for safety. Weather plays a big role in whether or not you can see it. If there are too many clouds, it will hinder the experience. The Weather Authority team will help you plan as we get closer.

