'One-in-a-million': Architect Patrick Ditko remembered by family, friends as humble, funny and generous person

JOHNSTOWN, PA. – "Humble, generous, extensively knowledgeable, “an outstanding example” and “one-in-a-million” were just a few ways family and friends defined Johnstown native Patrick S. Ditko, who died at 89 on June 13.

“I’m just going to miss being with him,” said youngest son Patrick J. Ditko, 53.

The elder Ditko was born Feb. 17, 1935, and grew up on Tennessee Avenue in Johnstown’s West End neighborhood, the youngest of four.

His children remember him as a kind-hearted and supportive father who taught them a lot while growing up in their Lower Yoder Township home, and a person who always stayed busy.

Oldest daughter Helena Ditko, 62, said her dad had high ethical standards and was a humble, generous person.

Middle son Mark Ditko, 65, said when he thinks of their father, he remembers what “he instilled in us” – to balance work and fun.

The trio reflected fondly on growing up and working all day Saturday on chores, but Sunday after church was reserved for playtime.

Helena Ditko recalled days full of board games with her siblings and parents – her dad slipping her money under the table during Monopoly – going for hikes and fossil hunting.

“We led an idyllic childhood,” Mark Ditko said.

He added that his father gave them “so much freedom – so much flexibility to be ourselves.”

“He was an outstanding example,” Patrick J. Ditko said.

“He was the rock,” Mark Ditko said.

Throughout his life, Patrick S. Ditko had a successful career as an architect, and used those skills and his ability to think through any problem – a trait his children adored about him – to regularly renovate the family’s house.

Mark, Helena and Patrick J. Ditko said their mother often joked that it felt like they lived in a construction zone.

He started out as a draftsman with Hunter, Caldwell and Campbell shortly after getting married before going to work for Edwin Pawlowski and eventually out on his own.

“He was a great designer of his own unique style,” Pawlowski said.

The pair first met when Pawlowski opened his office in 1962 in the old First National Bank building.

Pawlowski said Patrick S. Ditko was his first employee, and throughout their careers, they occasionally collaborated.

Patrick S. Ditko became known for his distinct style of split-faced block and stucco buildings with flat roofs, many of which can be seen along the the 900 block of Menoher Boulevard.

He also designed the renovated Greater Johnstown Elementary School – formerly known as West Side Elementary School – the Southmont Medical Building, Valley Pike Manor, Slovenian Savings and Loan, and the Berkley Hills Professional Building.

The architect was raised in the Byzantine Catholic tradition, and often shared his talents with local churches and religious organizations.

His first solo project was Christ the Saviour Orthodox Cathedral’s social hall on Garfield Street in his home neighborhood.

Patrick S. Ditko has done work for the Sisters of St. Basil as well, including restoration of the House of Prayer, a nursing home addition, designed and overseer of festal icon shrines, and a lot of consulting at their Uniontown location.

“Pat is very near and dear to all of our hearts because we have a long history with him,” Sister Seraphim Olsafsky said.

She recalled Patrick S. Ditko starting to offer help to the Order in the 1980s and being a generous benefactor throughout the years.

Olsafsky added that when one project was done he was always asking when the next would begin.

She once told him she didn’t want to bother him because she knew he was busy, Olsafsky said, and the architect told her the projects at the Order were fun and relaxing for him, not work.

“He and his late wife Joan (Duray) Ditko) will always be part of the Sisters of St. Basil the Great,” Olsafsky said.

“(He was) just a wonderful person.”

To honor Patrick S. Ditko, Olsafsky placed a plaque on the Festal Icon of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Mt. St. Macrina Cemetery, where she’s the director, honoring the Johnstown native who was also the main designer and project lead on the Festal Icon Shrines there.

Helena Ditko said growing up a lot of the family’s traditions revolved around church and were important to her father.

“He had a great honor and respect for tradition and he instilled that in us,” Patrick J. Ditko said.

In reminiscing on their father, the siblings also laughed about stories of their dad’s “fierce” competitive nature.

Mark Ditko said his dad loved playing racquetball, volleyball, softball and basketball to name a few.

Patrick J. Ditko remembered playing the basketball game HORSE with his dad in the driveway, and through numerous summers only winning twice.

Patrick J. Ditko said after his mother died in October of 2022, he became closer with his father, often watching NBA games together and ordering pizza.

“We really became like two peas in a pod,” he said.

The pair collaborated a lot in the past two four years, including at Bottle Works Arts on 3rd Avenue in the Cambria City section of Johnstown where they helped organize events honoring comics legend Steve Ditko – Patrick S. Ditko’s brother known for co-creating Spider-Man and creating Dr. Strange, The Question and numerous other characters – as well as their own art show.

“We’re going to miss him,” Bottle Works Executive Director Matthew Lamb said.

Patrick S. Ditko often dropped in on the arts facility to chat with Lamb and Facilities Manager Glenn Klimeck.

Every visit put a smile on their faces and was full of laughter.

Lamb said he can’t believe the person who became like a father figure to him is gone, and every time the doorbell rings he almost expects it to be Patrick S. Ditko stopping in to visit.

“I never expected him to be such a big part of my life, but he was,” Lamb added.

Klimeck has known Patrick S. Ditko since he was a child because their families are related and also became close with the architect in the past few years.

“The more you got to know about him, the more you liked being around him,” Klimeck said. “My life was just better knowing him.”

He added that Patrick S. Ditko’s sense of humor was one-of-a-kind and “his smile was just so big and inviting.”

After he died, Klimeck said it was hard being in Bottle Works because there were so many memories.

“He was like one of my best friends,” Klimeck said. “He was just one-in-a-million.”

For Marianne Ditko, Mark’s wife, her father-in-law became more like a father to her.

She said he accepted her right into the family and the two bonded throughout the years, especially on birding.

Marianne Ditko said her father-in-law knew birds like no other, even by just the calls they made, and always kept his feeders filled.

He even made her a sign commemorating their shared interest.

“I will just miss his presence,” she said. “I just miss him.”

Patrick S. Ditko is preceded in death by his wife of 66 years and his siblings, Anna Maria Gorka, Steve Ditko and Elizabeth (Betty) Russak.

He’s survived by his children Joanna Opela and Helena Ditko and his sons Patrick J. Ditko, Mark (Marianne) Ditko and Stephen Ditko. Pat has 13 grandchildren and four great grandchildren.