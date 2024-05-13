One Martin County restaurant gets perfect score; 8 fail inspection

You can use the database to search by county or by restaurant name.

Florida's restaurant owners are not required to post restaurant inspection results where guests can see them. So every week, we provide that information for you.

For a complete list of local restaurant inspections, including violations not requiring warnings or administrative action, visit our Martin County restaurant inspections site.

Here's the breakdown for recent health inspections in Martin County, Florida, for the week of May 6-12, 2024. Please note that some more recent, follow-up inspections may not be included here.

Disclaimer: The Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation describes an inspection report as a 'snapshot' of conditions present at the time of the inspection. On any given day, an establishment may have fewer or more violations than noted in their most recent inspection. An inspection conducted on any given day may not be representative of the overall, long-term conditions at the establishment.

For full restaurant inspection details, visit our Martin County restaurant inspection site.

Which Martin County restaurants got perfect scores on their health inspections?

These restaurants met all standards during their May 6-12 inspections and no violations were found.

** Restaurants that failed an inspection and aced a follow-up inspection in the same week

Which Martin County restaurants had high priority violations?

2395 SE Ocean Blvd, Stuart

Routine Inspection on May 8

Follow-Up Inspection Required: Violations require further review, but are not an immediate threat to the public.

6 total violations, with 3 high-priority violations

High Priority - Raw animal food stored over/not properly separated from ready-to-eat food. Observed Smoked salmon over pickles at front line reach in cooler. Operator stored properly. **Corrected On-Site** **Repeat Violation** **Admin Complaint**

High Priority - Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. tuna salad (45F - Cold Holding) egg salad (44F - Cold Holding) Observed at front counter reach in cooler. Per operator, not prepared or portioned today. Per operator, out of temperature for approximately 15 minutes. Observed cooler door being left slightly cracked open. Advised operator to ensure staff members are fully closing all cooler doors. Operator properly closed cooler. **Corrective Action Taken** **Repeat Violation** **Admin Complaint**

High Priority - Toxic substance/chemical improperly stored. Observed Glass cleaner over napkins by front counter. Operator stored properly. **Corrected On-Site**

3259 SE Federal Hwy, Stuart

Routine Inspection on May 6

Follow-Up Inspection Required: Violations require further review, but are not an immediate threat to the public.

5 total violations, with 2 high-priority violations

High Priority - Cooked/heated time/temperature control for safety food not cooled from 135 degrees Fahrenheit to 70 degrees Fahrenheit within 2 hours. Reach in cooler: chicken (89F - Cooling) at 9:35 since 7:45 - 85F at 9:55 At current rate of cooling product did not reach 70F within 2 hours. Operator placed product in reach in freezer. **Corrective Action Taken**

High Priority - Raw animal food stored over or with ready-to-eat food in a freezer - not all products commercially packaged. Observed Pooled raw shell eggs over Cole slaw at reach in cooler. Observed Raw country fried steak patty over onion rings reach in freezer on cook line. Both products not in commercial packaging. Operator stored all products properly. **Corrected On-Site** **Repeat Violation** **Admin Complaint**

3714 SE Ocean Blvd, Stuart

Routine Inspection on May 8

Follow-Up Inspection Required: Violations require further review, but are not an immediate threat to the public.

8 total violations, with 3 high-priority violations

High Priority - Raw animal food stored over or with ready-to-eat food in a freezer - not all products commercially packaged. Observed Raw pork over peas at reach in freezer on cook line. Both products removed from commercial packaging. Operator stored properly. **Corrected On-Site** **Repeat Violation** **Admin Complaint**

High Priority - Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Cook line flip top cooler: cooked onions (75F - Cold Holding); cooked peppers (71F - Cold Holding); bacon (62F - Cold Holding); tuna (63F - Cold Holding) Per operator, not prepared or portioned today. Per operator, out of temperature for approximately 3 hours. Operator iced down all products. **Corrective Action Taken**

High Priority - Time/temperature control for safety food, other than whole meat roast, hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit. tomato sauce (131F - Hot Holding) Observed over filled in pan at steam table. Per operator, out of temperature for approximately 30 minutes. Operator returned to stove to reheat to 165+F. **Corrective Action Taken** **Repeat Violation** **Admin Complaint**

2750 SE Ocean Blvd, Stuart

Routine Inspection on May 6

Follow-Up Inspection Required: Violations require further review, but are not an immediate threat to the public.

9 total violations, with 6 high-priority violations

High Priority - Raw animal food stored over or with ready-to-eat food in a freezer - not all products commercially packaged. Observed Raw Chicken tenders over potato chips and French fries at reach in freezer on cook line. Both products removed from commercial packaging. Operator stored properly. **Corrected On-Site**

High Priority - Raw animal foods not properly separated from one another based upon minimum required cooking temperature when stored in a freezer - not all products commercially packaged. Observed Raw ground beef over raw pork at walk in freezer. Both products removed from commercial packaging. Operator stored properly. **Corrected On-Site**

High Priority - Stop Sale issued due to food not being in a wholesome, sound condition. Walk in cooler: Observed Mashed potatoes cooked 4/26.

High Priority - Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. cream (47F - Cold Holding); butter (46F - Cold Holding) at reach in cooler by reach in freezer on cook line. Per operator, not prepared or portioned today. Per operator, held in cooler overnight. See stop sale. **Repeat Violation** **Admin Complaint**

High Priority - Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. cream (47F - Cold Holding); butter (46F - Cold Holding) at reach in cooler by reach in freezer on cook line. Per operator, not prepared or portioned today. Per operator, held in cooler overnight. See stop sale. **Repeat Violation** **Admin Complaint**

High Priority - Time/temperature control for safety food, other than whole meat roast, hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit. cooked cous cous (118F - Hot Holding) Observed double panned, filled above fill line at steam table. Per operator, out of temperature for approximately 2 hours. Operator elected to discard product. **Corrective Action Taken**

3754 SE Ocean Blvd, Stuart

Routine Inspection on May 8

Follow-Up Inspection Required: Violations require further review, but are not an immediate threat to the public.

5 total violations, with 5 high-priority violations

High Priority - Non-food grade paper/paper towel used as liner for food container. Observed Paper towel lining metal pan and in direct contact with scallions and parsley in kitchen. Operator removed paper towel. **Corrected On-Site**

High Priority - Raw animal food stored over/not properly separated from ready-to-eat food. Observed Raw bacon over cooked short rib at walk in cooler. Operator stored properly. **Corrected On-Site** **Repeat Violation** **Admin Complaint**

High Priority - Raw animal foods not properly separated from each other in holding unit based upon minimum required cooking temperature. Observed Raw ground beef over raw pork belly at walk in cooler. Operator stored properly. **Corrected On-Site**

High Priority - Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. creamer (60F - Cold Holding) Observed on ice bath in kitchen. Per operator, not prepared or portioned today. Per operator, out of temperature for 4+ hours. See stop sale.

High Priority - Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. creamer (60F - Cold Holding) Observed on ice bath in kitchen. Per operator, not prepared or portioned today. Per operator, out of temperature for 4+ hours. See stop sale.

2313 SE Ocean Blvd, Stuart

Routine Inspection on May 6

Follow-Up Inspection Required: Violations require further review, but are not an immediate threat to the public.

6 total violations, with 2 high-priority violations

High Priority - Raw animal food stored over or with ready-to-eat food in a freezer - not all products commercially packaged. Walk in freezer: Observed Raw fish over cooked polenta, raw lamb over peas. All products removed from commercial packaging. Operator stored properly. **Corrected On-Site** **Repeat Violation** **Admin Complaint**

High Priority - Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. mayonnaise(pasteurized eggs) (47F - cold holding) Observed in squirt bottle on top portion of flip top cooler. Per operator, not prepared or portioned today. Per operator, out of temperature for approximately 1 hour. Operator placed in lower portion of cooler. **Corrective Action Taken** **Repeat Violation** **Admin Complaint**

What agency inspects restaurants in Florida?

Routine regulation and inspection of restaurants is conducted by the Department of Business and Professional Regulation. The Department of Health is responsible for investigation and control of food-borne illness outbreaks associated with all food establishments.

How do I report a dirty restaurant in Florida?

If you see abuses of state standards, report them and the Department of Business and Professional Regulation will send inspectors. Call the Florida DBPR at 850-487-1395 or report a restaurant for health violations online.

Get the whole story at our restaurant inspection database.

What does all that terminology in Florida restaurant inspections mean?

Basic violations are those considered against best practices.

A warning is issued after an inspector documents violations that must be corrected by a certain date or within a specified number of days from receipt of the inspection report.

An administrative complaint is a form of legal action taken by the division. Insufficient compliance after a warning, a pattern of repeat violations or existence of serious conditions that warrant immediate action may result in the division initiating an administrative complaint against the establishment. Says the division website: "Correcting the violations is important, but penalties may still result from violations corrected after the warning time was over."

An emergency order — when a restaurant is closed by the inspector — is based on an immediate threat to the public. Here, the Division of Hotels and Restaurants director has determined that the establishment must stop doing business and any division license is suspended to protect health, safety or welfare of the public.

A 24-hour call-back inspection will be performed after an emergency closure or suspension of license.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Stuart area restaurant and food truck inspections May 6-12: Restaurant inspection: One Martin is perfect; 8 fail