One man seriously injured in rollover crash

Apr. 1—A 21-year-old man has serious injuries following a crash early Sunday morning on U.S. Highway 36 four miles east of Hamilton, Missouri.

Jacob Latimer, 21, of Polo, Missouri, was westbound on Highway 36 at about 1:45 a.m. when he traveled off the north side of the roadway. The vehicle overturned multiple times and Latimer was ejected, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.

He was taken by helicopter to Truman Medical Center.

Latimer was not wearing a seat belt, according to the report.