One man killed, two under arrest after shooting at Jackson County bar, sheriff says

Two Lucedale men are charged with the Saturday night killing of a man at a Jackson County bar.

Jackson County Sheriff John Ledbetter said Sunday in a news release that Charles Ike Mason IV has been charged with first degree murder and Jesse Donavan Holifield has been charged with accessory after the fact after the shooting at the County Line Bar on State Road 613.

Ledbetter said that around 10:30, deputies responded to a shooting call at bar and found Richard Allen Davis shot in the chest. Davis died at the scene.

In the release, Ledbetter said Mason, 21, allegedly shot a rifle several times towards people in the bar and Davis was hit. Mason allegedly left the bar in a vehicle driven by Holifield, 22.

Both men surrendered without incident, according to the release. The shooting is still under investigation. Mason and Holifield are jailed in the Jackson County Adult Detention Center with no bond, pending an initial court hearing.