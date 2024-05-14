One man killed on Ohio 37 in motor vehicle crash early Tuesday morning

LANCASTER − One man was killed in a motor vehicle crash early Tuesday morning on Ohio 37 near Ohio 204 south of Interstate 70.

The Ohio Highway Patrol identified the man as Derrick Davis, of Lancaster. His age was not available.

The patrol said impairment may have been a factor in the crash that occurred just after 3 a.m..

Police said Davis was driving a 2013 GMC Terrain northbound when he went off the side of the road. His vehicle hit a ditch and then an embankment before rolling over. Davis was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from his vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Assisting the patrol were the Walnut Township Fire Department and EMS, the Ohio Department of Transportation, the Fairfield County Coroner’s Office and the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation.

jbarron@gannett.com

740-681-4340

Twitter/X: @JeffDBarron

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Lancaster man killed in motor vehicle crash on Ohio 37 early Tuesday