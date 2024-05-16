One man killed, another man injured in Tuscaloosa apartment complex shooting

Tuscaloosa police are investigating after a shooting left one man dead and another man injured Thursday in Tuscaloosa.

Capt. Marty Sellers of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit said officers were called after reports of a shooting at Brookhaven Apartments, 1310 James I. Harrison Jr. Parkway.

Sellers said two men were shot and one of them died.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information was provided.

