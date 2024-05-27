Coroner releases name of man fatally shot in Belleville. One suspect arrested

UPDATE 5/27/24: The St. Clair County coroner has released the name of the gunshot victim.

A 49-year-old Belleville man died after being shot Monday morning on the west side of Belleville and another man has been arrested, authorities said.

Anthony Wilbourn of the 7300 block of West A Street was pronounced deceased on the scene at his home, St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye St. said.

Belleville officers were called at 8:18 a.m. for a “domestic disturbance with property damage” in the 7300 block of West A Street and they found a 49-year-old man who had been shot, according to a statement from the Belleville Police Department.





Before officers arrived, they received a report that someone had been shot.

“Once on scene, officers and Abbott EMS attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful,” the statement said. “A firearm was located and a male suspect was taken into custody on scene and transported to the Belleville Police Department.”

The name of the suspect has not been released and police said they are not seeking additional suspects at this time.

No other details about this homicide have been released.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Belleville Police Department at 618-234-1212.

This is the second homicide reported in Belleville this year. A woman was fatally shot in her home on Ben Louis Drive in April and one man was charged in connection with this shooting.