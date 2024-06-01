One man dies in hospital after Friday night shooting in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a shooting Friday night that left one person dead in Kansas City, Missouri.

KCPD said just before 11:30 p.m., officers were called to the 600 block of East 110th Terrace — less than a block west of Holmes Road — where sounds of gunshots were reported. While driving to the scene, the call was updated to a shooting.

Upon arrival, KCPD officers said they were taken to a nearby home where a man was found in the front yard, unresponsive and suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

According to police, life-saving measures and medical aid were given to the victim until emergency responders took the man to the hospital. Police said he was later pronounced dead.

KCPD said preliminary investigations showed the shooting happened over an argument, and that currently, homicide detectives and crime scene personnel have started gathering evidence and witness statements.

Police do not have a person in custody and homicide investigations are currently ongoing.

If you or anyone you know was in or around the area at the time of the shooting, KCPD asks that you contact homicide detectives directly at (816) 234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at (816) 474-8477.

