One man dies after being run over by bus at The City Bus Terminal
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette police reported one man has died after being ran over by a bus at The City Bus Terminal.
LPD said officers responded to 100 Lee Avenue Lafayette in regards to a male lying unconscious in the bus terminal’s lanes of travel around 1:58 a.m. on Sunday.
An initial investigation revealed a charter bus had run over the victim, according to authorities. The bus was still on the scene and the driver told officials he was making a turn and saw something laying on the ground next to the side of the roadway. The driver said he did not know he had run over the victim until a passenger informed him.
The driver was taken the Lafayette Police Department and provided a voluntary breath sample of 0.000g%.
Authorities said several attempts were made to make a death notification to a family member of the victim, but officers were unable to reach anyone. The victims identity will not be released until the family is notified.
This crash is still under investigation, and updated will be provided as more information becomes available.
