Teen killed, second person injured in overnight shooting in Kansas City parking lot

A teenage boy died and another person was injured early Monday following a shooting in Kansas City.

Officers responded just after 1 a.m. to the area of East Truman Road and Hardesty Avenue, where they found an unresponsive teen with an apparent gunshot wound in a nearby business parking lot, according to Officer Alayna Gonzalez, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department.

Emergency medical services arrived and declared the boy dead at the scene. He was later identified as 17-year-old Jesus Mendoza.

Another male victim, who was found with apparent gunshot trauma, was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, Gonzalez said.

Investigators believe an interaction between several people ended in a shooting.

Detectives are working to identify a person of interest in the case, Gonzalez said.

The killing was the 51st homicide in Kansas City this year, according to data tracked by The Star, which includes fatal police shootings. There had been 59 homicides at this time last year.

Police ask anyone in or around the area at the time of the shootings who may have any information about the incident to call homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information provided to TIPS.