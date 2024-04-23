One man dies, another injured after shooting at hotel near Kansas City airport

One man died and another was injured following a shooting at a hotel near Kansas City International Airport Monday night.

Officers responded to a shooting around 11:19 p.m. in the 11800 block of Northwest Plaza Circle, where they found two men who had been shot inside a hotel, according to Sgt. Phillip DiMartino, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department.

Emergency medical crews declared one of the men dead at the scene. The other victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police took a subject of interest into custody pending further investigation. The investigation is ongoing.

The killing was the 46th homicide in Kansas City this year, according to data tracked by The Star, which includes fatal police shootings. There were 52 homicides at this time last year.