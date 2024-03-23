One man dies at hospital after shooting early Saturday morning: Police

One man died at a hospital after a shooting early Saturday morning.

Officers responded around 1:45 a.m. to 28th Terrace and Cleveland Avenue on a shooting call. They found a man with an apparent gunshot wound in a wooded area next to a parking lot.

Police rendered aid to the victim and Emergency Medical Services transported him to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The killing is Kansas City’s 30th homicide of 2024, according to data maintained by The Star. The city experienced its deadliest year on record in 2023, when there were 185 killings in the city.

Jacob Becchina, a spokesman with Kansas City Police Department, said they believe Saturday’s shooting began with an interaction between an unknown suspect and the victim that led to the suspect opening fire.

Police were processing the scene and canvassing the area for witnesses. If anyone has information, they are asked to contact homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.