One arrested in connection with Tuesday morning Lafayette shooting

UPDATE: Authorities arrested 27-year-old Leonce Boutte IV of Lafayette in connection with the shooting.

His charges include:

Three counts of attempted first degree murder

One count of second degree murder

Police said Boutte was involved in a separate incident with other victims in the area of Macklyn Street that led him to discharging a firearm. The discharge of the weapon resulted in Stannford Mouton, the victim, getting hit by one of the rounds while he was in his home.

ORIGINAL: LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A man is dead after a shooting in Lafayette early Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The victim is identified as Stannford David Mouton, 70, of Lafayette.

Lafayette Police said officers responded at 4:31 a.m. to a report of a person with a gunshot wound the 400 block of Macklyn St. Officers arrived on scene and found a man dead.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information related to this incident, is asked to contact The Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stopper at (337) 232-TIPS (8477). You can download the LPD App and submit your information via the submit a tip tab. You can also contact Lafayette Crime Stoppers by downloading the P3 TIPS Mobile App or by dialing **TIPS (**8477) on your mobile device. All callers remain anonymous.

