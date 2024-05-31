One man dead after overnight shooting in downtown Columbus, authorities say

One man has died following an overnight shooting in downtown Columbus, according to authorities.

The victim has been identified as Derrick Jordan, 39, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds, according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan.

Bryan said the shooting occurred around 3rd Avenue and 12th Street.

Jordan was pronounced dead at a local hospital at 11:12 p.m. Thursday night, according to Bryan.

Bryan said an autopsy will be performed.

The Columbus Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating, according to a post on CPD’s X page.