One man dead after a motorcycle crash in Phenix City, coroner says

A motorcyclist has died after being involved in a crash in south Phenix City, Alabama, Monday night, according to Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr.

The incident involved a motorcycle and a van, Sumbry said. Justice McAtee, a 22-year-old man from Fort Mitchell, Alabama, was pronounced dead at the scene from his injuries, according to Sumbry.

Sumbry said the wreck occurred at 9 p.m. on Highway 431 near the Crown Chase Apartments.

McAtee’s body will be sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science in Montgomery, Alabama, for an autopsy, according to Sumbry.