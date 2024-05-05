One man dead after Lycoming County crash

MUNCY TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A man is dead after crash on US 220 in Lycoming County.

Pennsylvania State Police in Montoursville say that 87-year-old William Messersmith of Montoursville was traveling alone along along the 2000 block of US 220 just after noon on Saturday when he lost control of his truck.

Interstate 84 held up due to tractor trailer crash

The truck then left the crossed over a driveway, went into a drainage ditch, and struck a tree.

Messersmith was transported from the scene, but succumbed from his injuries.

It is unclear what caused the crash, but no one else was involved in it.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.