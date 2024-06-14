One man dead, at least one other injured in Stevens County head-on crash

Jun. 13—One man died and at least one other person was hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon 4 miles south of Springdale in Stevens County, according to the Washington State Patrol.

WSP Trooper Cole Jackson said the driver who died crossed into the oncoming lane, causing a head-on collision, at about 3:30 p.m. on State Route 231 at Reservation Road.

The man died at the scene. Jackson said at least one person from the other vehicle was taken to a hospital with injuries.

He said it was unknown whether drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

The highway was blocked in both directions, WSP said. The Washington State Department of Transportation set up detours in the area.

Jackson said at about 7:45 p.m. the highway was expected to open soon.