One man dead in Lafayette after a shooting on Tuesday morning, LPD reports

The Lafayette Police Department responded to the 400 block of Macklyn St., in reference to a victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

One man is dead after police responded call about a gunshot wound.

At 4:31 AM, The Lafayette Police Department responded to the 400 block of Macklyn St. Once LPD Officers arrived on scene and found one male victim dead.

The incident remains under investigation. The identity of the victim is bein held until next of kin is notified.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact The Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stopper

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: One man dead in Lafayette after a shooting on Tuesday morning