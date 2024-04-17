One man dead, another in jail on murder charge after ‘senseless’ shooting in Caldwell

A 33-year-old Caldwell man was arrested Wednesday morning on suspicion of first-degree murder after a domestic violence incident, according to a news release from the Caldwell Police Department.

Felix Santiago-Torres was booked into the Canyon County Jail just before 11 a.m. for allegedly shooting a 21-year-old man at a residence in the 12000 block of Trinidad Street. The victim and suspect knew each other, according to a Facebook post from Caldwell police.

Officers arrived at the home on Trinidad between Bethany and Loggia avenues after receiving a 911 call at 5:30 a.m. reporting a shooting, the release said. A victim was discovered at the home and transported to the hospital, but he did not survive.

The suspect, later identified as Santiago-Torres, had left the scene and drove to the Nampa Police Department, where he was detained without incident and later transported to the Caldwell Police Department, according to the release.

“I am saddened about this senseless act of violence that resulted in a young man being murdered,” Caldwell Police Chief Rex Ingram said in a news release. “My condolences are with the family during this difficult time, and I am sure that justice will be served.”

The Caldwell Police Department advises anyone experiencing domestic violence problems to contact your local police department, or Advocates Against Family Violence at 208-459-6330.