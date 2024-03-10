One man dead, another fled on foot, witnesses said

(COLORADO SPRINGS)—At 3:22 p.m. on Saturday, Mar. 9, 2024, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a call about a shooting in the 2600 block of Stonecrop Ridge Grove, near South Circle Drive and Hancock Expressway.

When CSPD arrived, officers found a man lying in the road with a gunshot wound to the head. EMS responded and performed life-saving measures, but the man had died. The El Paso County Coroner was called to the scene.

Multiple witnesses reportedly saw another person running away on foot. But no suspect has been taken into custody at this time.

CSPD’s Homicide Unit has taken over the investigation.

