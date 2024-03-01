One man dead and another arrested after Friday morning shooting on Hilton Head

One man died after a shooting early Friday on Hilton Head Island. Another man was arrested and charged with murder.

Early Friday morning, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 hang-up call. Shortly after, around 3:30 a.m., a gunshot victim was reported at a residence on Fish Haul Road on the north end of the island.

When deputies arrived, they found the victim, whose name has not been publicly revealed, with a fatal gunshot wound.

Moses Young, 34, of Hilton Head, was arrested at the scene of the crime. He was taken into custody by the Sheriff’s Office and faces one charge of murder.

Investigators were on the scene as of 9:30 a.m. Friday, according to Maj. Angela Viens, spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office.

The Coroner’s Office also was on the scene, according to Viens.

Because the investigation is ongoing, additional details were not released.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.