One man in critical condition after shooting by Cordova Walmart, Memphis police say

One man was shot and seriously injured at a Cordova Walmart Friday afternoon, according to police.

The Memphis Police Department said it responded to a shooting at 2:15 p.m. at 577 Germantown Pkwy., the address of the Walmart.

The man who was shot was taken to Regional One in critical condition, MPD said. The suspect, who is known, police said, fled the scene in a black Mazda SUV.

In a social media post, MPD said the investigation is ongoing and no additional information was immediately available Friday.

