One year after Mahany Park shooting, widow speaks about husband’s death

(FOX40.COM) — Family and friends gathered to celebrate the life of 72-year-old Jim MacEgan who was killed during a shooting at Mahany Park in Roseville one year ago.

“It’s one thing to remember him. But it’s another thing to actually be where we were when the tragedy happened,” said MacEgan’s wife, Patty MacEgan, who spoke out publicly for the first time on Saturday.

On April 6, 2023, the MacEgans were out enjoying time at Mahany Park when they were taken hostage and shot by a suspect, Eric Abril, who reportedly fled from police when they tried to serve him a warrant. A California Highway Patrol officer was also wounded by gunfire but survived.

Standing in the area where her husband passed away, Patty MacEgan spoke of the resurrection of Jesus, and rejoicing in new life as Christ did when He rose from the dead.

“He promised us eternal life and we will rise again with Him,” Patty MacEgan said. “I believe firmly that Jim is already rejoicing with our Father in Heaven.”

Patty MacEgan said the city of Roseville has big plans for the park.

“They’re going to build a nature trail over on the other side. And with signage. And that’s the kind of thing that Jim loved,” Patty MacEgan said. “He’s a hiker. He hiked in the mountains. We hiked all over these parks. So for them to build a nature trail and then name it after him, is a terrific gesture.”

She added, “I’m very moved by that. It should be very lovely. Jim MacEgan Memorial Trail.”

Patty MacEgan said she hopes people feel peace when they visit the area.

“We have a beautiful community, lovely people and we want people to know that we don’t have to be afraid of coming into our beautiful parks. Because our parks are for everyone, right?” Patty MacEgan said. “And Jim died, but I’ll see him again. He’s with the risen Lord.”

