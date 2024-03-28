One lucky Texan wins $1 million as Powerball jackpot soars to nearly $1 billion

No one won the Powerball jackpot Wednesday night. The prize amount continues to rise as the next drawing approaches.

Check Powerball winning numbers for 3/25/2024

The winning numbers are 37-46-57-60-66 with a Powerball of 08 and Power Play of 2.

No one won Wednesday's jackpot or the Match 5 with Power Play, which has a prize of $2 million. Three tickets won $1 million each from the Match 5, including one sold in Texas.

No one won the Powerball jackpot on March 27, 2024. The jackpot has now exceeded $900 million.

When is the next Powerball drawing?

The next Powerball drawing is set for around 9:59 CST on Saturday, March 30.

As of Thursday morning, the estimated jackpot had cleared $900 million, with a cash value of about $450 million.

What are the chances of winning the Powerball jackpot?

The odds of scoring the jackpot prize are 1 in 292,201,338. There’s a 1 in 24.87 chance at any prize, ranging from $4 to the jackpot.

