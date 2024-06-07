One of the lowest full moons we've seen in years rises in June. Here's how you can see it

Sky watchers will get a chance to see a sweet sight later this month as the Strawberry Moon rises in the night sky. This month's full moon coincides with the summer solstice, which happens as the sun hits the northernmost point from the celestial equator, making the start of summer.

Here's some information on the Strawberry Moon so you can catch a glimpse of this berry cool sight in the night sky.

When can you see the full moon in June 2024?

The next full moon, the Strawberry Moon, will be visible as it rises on June 21, 2024, according to Space.com.

Just a day after the summer solstice, the moon will be the one of the lowest full moons we've seen in years, according to the Farmer's Almanac. The moon's low high point will give it an orange color and make it appear large in the night sky.

The moon's phases in June include:

New moon: June 6.

First quarter: June 14.

Full moon: June 21.

Last quarter: June 28.

Why is it called the Strawberry Moon?

Despite June's moon looking more colorful than usual, the name Strawberry Moon isn't related to the color, according to the Farmer's Almanac.

Instead, the Strawberry Moon name has been used by Native American Algonquian tribes living in the northeastern U.S. and the Ojibwe, Dakota and Lakota people to signify the ripening of strawberries ready to harvest.

Alternatively, June's moon also is called the Blooming Moon, reflecting the flowering season or the Birth Moon, referring to a time of year when some animals are born.

Why might the moon appear orange or red?

The moon tends to have a more yellow or orange color when it's lower in the sky, which occurs because the Moon's light travels further through the atmosphere. As the light travels a longer path, more of the shorter wavelengths are scattered, leaving redder wavelengths, according to NASA.

When is the next full moon this year?

July's Buck Moon will be visible in the sky on Sunday, July 21, 2024.

Tips on how to view astronomical events in Wisconsin:

The best conditions to see the night sky will be with clear skies without clouds or haze. Make sure to check the forecast before heading out.

Here's a list of places in Wisconsin that could offer some of the best views of the night sky:

When is the next full moon in 2024?

Here's the full moon calendar for the remainder of 2024:

June 21: Strawberry Moon

July 21: Buck Moon

Aug. 19: Sturgeon Moon

Sept. 17: Harvest Moon

Oct. 17: Hunter's Moon

Nov. 15: Beaver Moon

Dec. 15: Cold Moon

RELATED: Biggest astronomical events in 2024: Eclipses to meteor showers and full moon schedule

IndyStar contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: When is the full moon in June 2024? Why is it called Strawberry Moon?