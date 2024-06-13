One year after losing her young son to violence, Petersburg mom strives to celebrate his legacy

Carrie Friar, center, stands with her children Nevaeh, left, and Trinity, in the place that doubles as her business office and the headquarters for the nonprofit K'Von's Clubhouse. In front of them is a cutout of K'Von Morgan, who was killed by a stray bullet June 17, 2023.

PETERSBURG – Twenty minutes before his young life came to a tragic end, K’Von Morgan was in his mother’s bedroom checking on her.

Earlier that day, Carrie Friar underwent outpatient surgery on her leg. A thunderstorm had rolled through town and had knocked out electrical power to some parts of Petersburg, including the CVS pharmacy where she planned to pick up her pain meds.

It was getting late, and she knew the kids – daughters Naveah and Trinity, son K’Von and K’Von’s friend there for a sleepover – were hungry. So, she ordered pizza.

“I was in excruciating pain,” Friar, 37, recalled. “Twenty minutes before this happened, my baby came into my room, and he kept telling me how sorry he was. He felt bad for me, he kept hugging me. I was really hurting.”

The pizza arrived at 12:15 a.m. Unbeknownst to everyone inside that Pecan Acres apartment, it would be the last meal 10-year-old K’Von would have.

Every day was (and is) hell

Monday, June 17, marks one year since K’Von Marquise Morgan was killed when a bullet from a nearby gun confrontation pierced his bedroom wall at a Pecan Acres apartment and struck him in the chin and chest. A year since the most horrific experience any parent could endure.

K'Von Morgan, shown in this file photo, was only 10 years old when he was killed June 17, 2023. His mother, Carrie Friar, is planning a family-based event, 'Kids Off Limits' on June 29 in Petersburg to celebrate her son's life and legacy.

At the onset, every day was hell for her. Christmas, his birthday and Mother’s Day were “very rough,” she said. The passage of time did not ease the emotional burden. Most of the emotional support she received in the days and weeks after K'Von's death had dwindled to a trickle.

Couple that with trying to navigate everyday life and moving away from Pecan Acres where the shooting took place, and the burden took its toll. Friar had hit rock-bottom.

"In November, I got desperate," she recalled. "I was angry. I was losing everything, and I wasn't getting any help. I was pissed off."

She said she began emailing everybody she could think of – "I even emailed the president" – asking for help. One of those emails was directed to the Bon Secours Emergency Response Team at Southside Medical Center in Petersburg.

"They have helped me with my deposit to move in here," Friar said. "They helped me with house-warming gifts. They have been the only organization that has helped me.

"I gotta shout them out."

The future began to brighten

Once the emergency-response team reached out to her, Friar said the darkness she was in began to lighten. She persevered with the help of daughters Nevaeh, now 14, and Trinity, now 7; and her family, who encouraged her to pick up the pieces because that would have been what her son wanted..

She’s managed to restart her business of screen-printing and hand-painting clothes. She starts classes this fall at Virginia State University where she will major in art and design.

Friar has moved her family away from Pecan Acres to a new residence in Petersburg. The move was bittersweet because as she put it, “I don’t have memories here with my son.” She left part of her heart behind at Pecan Acres with the many friends that all her kids made.

“They still call me, ‘Ms. Carrie, can you take me to school?’ ‘Ms. Carrie, can I come see you?’” she said, smiling at the memory.

She is launching “K’Von’s Clubhouse,” a nonprofit group that will shield Petersburg’s youth from violence by channeling their energy into creative uses such as craft arts or entertainment arts. On June 29, she is hosting “Kids Off Limits,” a community event at Farmer Street Park that will feature food, music and a variety of games – all to celebrate a little boy who shared his zeal for life with everyone he met.

“Let’s celebrate and remember the awesome life of K’Von while we remind our city that kids should be able to have fun and play safe while being ‘off limits’ to the street violence,” a poster advertising the event reads.

This flier is promoting 'Kids Off Limits,' a family-centric community event June 29, 2024, at Farmer Street Park in Petersburg. It celebrates the life and legacy of K'Von Morgan, a 10-year-old child killed by a stray bullet that pierced his apartment June 17, 2023.

Friar said she and her girls are finding ways to incorporate K'Von's spirit into their everyday activities. His seat at the dinner table stays unfilled. They include his presence at holiday events and family get-togethers. Even his school, Pleasants Lane Elementary, frequently honors him and invites the family to take part.

On his birthday, she made his favorite meal, goulash.

"That boy could put away some goulash," Friar said, a smile crossing her face. Those smiles, once thought to never happen again, start to come easier now.

Daily reliving an awful day

Until now, Friar had not shared what happened inside the apartment on June 17. Part of that, she said, was because she did not know when she would be ready to speak about it. Whenever she tried, tears came, not words.

Her epiphany came on Sept. 16, 2023, during a “Stop the Violence” rally at Third Baptist Church on Farmer Street. The families of murder victims in Petersburg were the guests of honor that day, and K’Von’s loved ones were asked to come to the front and be acknowledged.

Event organizer Belinda Baugh began speaking on the family’s behalf after Friar initially resisted. As Baugh’s call for justice for K’Von echoed through the rally, Friar summoned up the strength to say something publicly – 91 days after K’Von’s death.

“I’m angry. My girls are angry,” Friar said, according to a report in The Progress-Index. “My son was a huge part of us.”

She pleaded with the community to come forward with any information that could help find K’Von’s killer or killers.

“We’re kind of lost without him,” Friar said. “I just wish somebody would say something. I’ve lived in Kenilworth for 14 years, and I know people are outside at all hours of the night. I know that somebody’s seen something.”

A year later, the case remains unsolved. Friar still maintains that somebody knows something and still encourages them to come forward.

How it happened

Note: The following contains descriptions of the events surrounding the death of K’Von Morgan. Some people may find this information disturbing, but Carrie Friar freely and willingly shared it with The Progress-Index in the hope that it could hasten finding the suspect or suspects.

Shortly after K’Von returned to his room to enjoy pizza with his sleepover buddy, Friar said she heard shots.

“I’m sitting up in bed with my leg propped up, but I’m [very close to] the window which is less than six feet from his window,” she recalled. “I hear gunshots and they sounded so close. So, I look out my window, and I don’t see nobody. Then I hear them again, and I look back and say, ‘Oh, no.’”

She fully expected K’Von to come running through her bedroom door. He hated the sound of gunshots. “I said, ‘The hell with this,’ and I got up.”

She hobbled to her door.

“My son was meeting me at the door, and he was screaming, ‘Mommy, help!’” Friar said. “He was holding his chin and jumping up and down and screaming. At first, I didn’t know he had been shot. I thought he was just scared.”

It appeared to her that K’Von was struggling, but Friar still had no idea of why because she did not immediately see any blood. She was intent on trying to calm him down.

He continued to struggle.

“He went up against the wall ... and his eyes were rolling. I laid him down on the floor and then I saw the blood,” Friar said. “So, I’m looking, and I pulled his shirt up, and that’s when I saw he had a hole in his chest.”

A bullet fired from a confrontation in the parking lot of a nearby church had come through his bedroom wall as he sat on his bed. It went through his chin and lodged in his chest.

“His friend is saying that he heard that first round of gunshots. He got scared and got up to come to my room,” Friar said, pausing often to keep her composure. “When he got up and that second round ... he was literally walking away from the bed.

“I really believe that K’Von saved [his friend].”

While the scene unfolded in her bedroom, Friar said, she could still hear shots. Authorities have attributed that to gunfire at a nearby church.

“I remember being on the floor with him, and I was terrified because I still heard gunshots,” she said. “I didn’t know what was going on. I heard a thump after I’m holding my son, so I’m thinking my daughter was shot. It was literally ...”

Her voice trailed off.

The other kids were OK. Neveah opened her bedroom door and saw K’Von rush past toward their mother’s bedroom.

“Nevaeh said when she opened her door, she saw him running to my room but he kept falling,” Friar said. “He was struggling, he was falling, he was screaming, ‘Mommy, help me!'

“She saw way more than she says she saw.”

Nevaeh grabbed her mom’s phone and dialed 911.

Trinity, the youngest, slept through the entire ordeal and did not awaken until well after sunrise. Friar said she is experiencing a different trauma, constantly being afraid of leaving her mother.

“When she went to sleep, her brother was happy, he was playing games,” Friar said. “When she woke up, he was gone.”

Despite first responders’ best efforts, K’Von later died at the hospital.

Nevaeh has just finished up her last year of middle school and will be heading to Petersburg High School next fall. Trinity was eventually pulled from school and has been getting her lessons while homebound.

“She used to love going to my mother’s house,” Friar said. “Now she won’t leave me.”

No suspects ID'ed

K'Von was the seventh of 23 homicide victims and one of 16 unsolved murder cases in Petersburg last year. He also is the youngest person to be killed in the city in almost six decades.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and have pleaded with the community for anyone to come forward who knows something.

That call was echoed at last year's Stop the Violence event.

“Don’t you stand here today and tell me you did not see something, hear something, know something!” Baugh, a well-known victim’s advocate and pastor of New Divine Worship Center, loudly admonished the crowd. “The nosiest generation that ever lived … the most gossiping generation I’ve ever seen. You will stab each other in the back instead of supporting one another!"

Friar said she has nor heard anything recently from police about the status of the investigation. She said the lead detective on the case sent her three urgent texts one time to call him. She did, and he was not in the office. So, she left a message.

"He never called back," Friar said.

The hub of her universe

A prefabricated shed behind Friar’s residence serves many purposes.

On the shelves and tables are screen-print tools, all colors of paint. This particular day, there was a pair of child’s jeans that Friar had just finished hand-painting.

On every wall are pictures of K’Von. In all of them, he is smiling big. They serve as reminders of his life and as motivation for Friar to carry on.

The shed also is command-central for K’Von’s Clubhouse. Drawers and files contain all the paperwork not just for the nonprofit but also for the upcoming “Kids Off Limits” event. In between printing jobs, Friar returns calls and text messages from vendors and others, and is constantly recruiting volunteers to help out. She says she would love to make the event an annual one.

In addition to that, she has hosted small crafting parties for kids from both the old and the new neighborhoods. Some of them just want to come and hang out with her, which she finds extremely rewarding.

The entire ordeal also has intensified the “mama bear” in her. Friar has become outspoken in her advocacy for children’s safety all over Petersburg, saying the city needs to step up big-time to offer kids alternatives to being susceptible to get drawn into street violence.

“I enjoy being around kids more than I do adults,” she said, chuckling at what just came out of her mouth.

Everything, though, is therapy for her, from her printing work to her advocacy to just seeing the kids’ faces. It’s a balance.

As she put it, “I’m either crying or creating.”

Bill Atkinson (he/him/his) is an award-winning journalist who covers breaking news, government and politics. Reach him at batkinson@progress-index.com or on X (formerly known as Twitter) at @BAtkinson_PI.

