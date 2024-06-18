One Lexington attributes steady drop in gun violence to an ‘all-hearts-on-deck’ approach

In 2022, Lexington reached an all-time high in shootings and homicides, according to One Lexington Director Devine Camara. A year later, the city saw a sharp decline in those numbers, including the first time in almost six years there were fewer than 100 shootings.

“This year, we’ve seen that progress continue,” Camara said. “Now, I think we’re only at six homicides almost halfway through the year.”

Camara said this movement can be attributed to an “all-hearts-on-deck approach,” where the Lexington community came together to solve problems while working through the crises.

“How are we focused on the long term, the root causes of gun violence so that we’re not back here five, 10, 20 years from now?” Camara said.

Part of that focus is on grant funding from One Lexington to grassroots organizations that are looking to help combat the root causes of gun violence and offer support for at-risk youth in the community. One Lexington is a nonprofit organization created in 2017 to prevent violence among teens and young adults.

Along with Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton, One Lexington on Monday announced grants for 16 organizations active in violence prevention, totaling $106,000, according to Communications Director Susan Staub. The organizations will each get between $5,000 and $7,500 each.

“We know that work to make our community safer is not something that the city can do alone, we rely on our community partners,” Gorton said.

The money for the grants comes from One Lexington, a division of the Lexington Fayette County Government, according to Straub.

“The recipients of [these grants] are going to look different now that we’re not in the crisis that we were in two years ago, and that’s a beautiful thing,” Camara said, “Because now, we can see some of the innovative ideas that create opportunities for young people that will keep them out of the cycle of violence.”

Here are the organizations that received One Lexington Grants:

▪ Charlotte Court Inc. — Targets elementary and middle school students who struggle academically, behaviorally and/or socially. The organization hosts camps, summer programs, guest speakers, and workshops and incorporates sports on important matters.

Community Inspired Solutions — Offers anti-violence workshops and speakers, diet and nutrition, financial literacy, arts and crafts, and babysitting classes while teaching Stop the Bleed certification courses.

▪ Exhilarating Inc. — Provides safe, structured and holistic environment programs to educate, empower and promote social and emotional development. It enables participants to acquire and develop new skills and build self-confidence.

▪ FoodChain Inc. — Engages youth in paid internships through the BlueGrass Urban Fam Friends program and provides meaningful opportunities for skill development, mentorship and community engagement.

▪ Hearts for Basketball — Strives to break the cycle of marginalization and unlock pathways to success for young adults and at-risk youth in Lexington. Through tailored programming, it provides access to quality education, skill-building and mentoring opportunities.

Casa de la Cultura Hispana de Lexington — The Joven Noble and Girasol Rites to Passage Programm targets middle and high school students and youth in the juvenile justice system with 12 weeks of “Circle Keeper” sessions that culminate in a Rites to Passage Ceremony.

▪ Kentucky Center for Grieving Children and Families — Will create a series of grief-related programs in partnership with local churches and community-based non-profits to create a safe space for children and teens to talk about and process their emotions related to their death losses.

▪ Kentucky Foundation for Black Women and Families — Will employ workshops on conflict resolution, peer medication training, violence prevention sessions, guest speaker and panel discussions, life skills development workshops and youth leadership and advocacy initiatives.

▪ Lexington Raven Football — Utilxing Trust-Based Relational Intervention and Positive Youth Development methodologies to promote discipline and respect on and off the field as well as leadership development, team-building skills, mentoring and violence intervention strategies.

▪ Lexington Leadership Foundation — Teaches how to understand and promote personal and community safety and success (Service), skill development (Education), addressing past and current trauma (Discovery) and envisioning new possibilities (Exposure).

▪ Lexington Rescue Mission — Provides crisis care, case management and support to individuals and family members at high risk of being the target of potential gun violence or individuals at risk of engaging in gun violence.

▪ MPower Rhythm — Drumming intensives and workshops that teach basic rhythms and familiarize students with the process of ensemble drumming. Works to provide an outlet for creative expression and emotional release as well as teaching teamwork and an ability to concentrate.

▪ NAMI Kentucky — “Ending the Silence,” a presentation helping youth learn warning signs of mental health conditions as well as the steps when symptoms of mental health conditions arise, will be offered in all Fayette County high schools.

▪ Operation Making A Change (OMAC) – Provides mentorship, coaching and support to teens and adults to enhance self-awareness in order to break the cyle of problem behavior and create sustainable behavior change. Seeks to enhance respect, discipline and accountability among its participants.

▪ Resolve Fitness — Exposes youth to a “Lifestyle Fair” where they will learn from others in the fitness industry. Programming will empower those who are overcoming adversity, by providing mentorship, executive coaching and personal development.

▪ Trauma Informed Counseling Center (TICC) — Designed to provide trauma-informed clinical mental health service to juveniles from identified at-risk areas to Fayette County and their caregivers. Also offers local support groups.