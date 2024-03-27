One Leland man dead, one in custody following Tuesday night vehicle incident

One Leland man is dead and another is facing a murder charge after an incident on Tuesday.

According to the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office, deputies arrived on the scene at Old Fayetteville and Lanvale roads in Leland on Tuesday evening. There, they found Travis Bryan Stanley, of Leland, deceased. Detectives said he had been struck by a vehicle.

The sheriff's office said 22-year-old Christopher Michael Ganey was taken into custody in connection with the Tuesday incident in New Hanover County on Wednesday. Ganey fled the scene of the accident Tuesday, according to the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office. The Wednesday arrest was conducted without incident, officials said.

Ganey will be booked into the Brunswick County Detention Facility, officials said.

