One year later: Sherman village remembers tornado, spreads awareness

SHERMAN, Ill. (WCIA) — March 2024 marks one year since a tornado struck the Village of Sherman, among the 37 total recorded tornados in a single day.

On March 31, 2023 the National Weather Service recorded the state’s highest number of tornados for a single day in 2023 and the state’s second most tornados for a single event since 1950.

A year later, the village is reflecting on the event.

“Much was learned from our experience of this event; I would largely give high marks to this response and our collective ability (to) work through the challenges presented to serve those that were impacted,” said Trevor J. Clatfelter, Mayor of Sherman. “One year later, much of the damage has been repaired, homes rebuilt, with some visible damaged remnants in the area.”

How to stay prepared for tornadoes in Central IL

Since March is National Severe Weather Month, officials from Sherman want to remind residents of how they can be prepared in emergency situations, by creating the “Be Ready Campaign.”

The campaign consists of three steps to follow in emergency situations:

Have an emergency supply kit At home

In your vehicle

At work Have a family communications plan Know when to go

Know where to meet

Have a communications plan Be informed Have a weather radio

Learn first aid



More information on the campaign can be found at www.shermanil.org or Ready.Illinois.gov.

