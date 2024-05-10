One of the largest elephants in North America dies at 46, zoo announces. ‘Heartbroken’

Weighing in at 15,000 pounds, Tonka was the largest male African elephant in the U.S., according to wildlife officials.

His keepers and those who got to know him at Zoo Knoxville over the years are now mourning his loss.

Tonka died May 8 at the age of 46 after being placed into hospice a few days earlier, the zoo shared in a news release.

“We are heartbroken and grieving,” said Drew Rowan, the interim president and CEO of Zoo Knoxville.

Tonka had been in the process of being moved to an elephant sanctuary alongside the two other elephants in his herd, but his sudden decline in health forced the animal care team to reconsider.

On top of chronic conditions due to Tonka’s age, acute swelling in his front left leg ultimately led to the decision to euthanize him.

“His caregivers that knew and loved him were by his side to ensure he went peacefully and comfortably,” the zoo said.

He was the last remaining elephant at Zoo Knoxville.

“During his 43 years at Zoo Knoxville, he was an iconic ambassador and known for his easy-going nature and intelligence,” zookeepers wrote.

African elephants are the largest land animal on the planet and live longer than most other land animals, according to Zoo Atlanta. They’re highly intelligent social creatures, but in the wild they face threats from habitat loss and poaching.

Tonka, known by keepers for his “gentle personality,” made his mark on generations of visitors to the zoo. Some visitors who first saw him when they were kids got to grow up with the elephant.

“Our home is heartbroken,” one Facebook user wrote. “Tonka was a zoo family favorite, one from my childhood that I could share with my children. We had so hoped he would make it to the sanctuary.”

Generations of families got to see Tonka, and for some he was the first elephant they ever saw.

“He will definitely be missed. I’ve visited him most of my life as a child and with my own children several times,” a visitor wrote. “Zoo Knoxville you guys took such good care of him. My prayers go out to you all and everyone who loved him.”

Another longtime visitor called Tonka a legend.

“I visited him so many times, and he felt like an old family friend,” the Facebook user wrote. “Thank you Zoo Knoxville for taking such good care of him and making sure he had his favorite people with him in the end. He will live on in my heart forever.”

His fans sent well wishes to his caregivers and celebrated his impact.

“Run free, precious boy,” someone wrote.

