One lane of Potomac Street will be closed starting Tuesday

On Tuesday, April 16, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. the right lane of Potomac Street will be closed to traffic between Franklin Street and Washington Street while a new water meter vault is installed to a building on North Potomac Street.

Emergency vehicles will be able to pass through this block while the work is being performed.

For more information, call the city of Hagerstown's Engineering Department at (301) 739-8577 ext. 125.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Potomac Street will see lane closure starting Tuesday