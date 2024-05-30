'One of the landmarks:' Long abandoned First Christian Church to be demolished for parking

Editor's note: This is one of two stories looking back at the history of soon-to-be-demolished buildings in Downtown Jackson. The other looks at the neighboring site of the former Eudora Welty Library.

On Tuesday afternoon, workers could be seen at the corner of North State Street and High Street erecting a chain-link fence around the crumbling and abandoned First Christian Church.

"I remember as a kid, this was one of the landmarks. You knew you were in Jackson because of this church," said Jeremy Buckley of Brandon. An employee of Jefcoat Fence Company, Buckley was part of the crew putting up fencing around the church in preparation of the building being torn down.

In April, the Mississippi Department of Archives and History Board of Trustees approved demolishing the church, along with the nearby Eudora Welty Library. A public green space, called Crigler Park, will take the place of the library. The church will most likely be used for a parking lot.

The abandoned First Christian Church at the corner of State and High Streets in Jackson is seen Tuesday, May 28. It had become a sanctuary for the homeless as a place to squat. The Gothic Revival building, erected in 1950, is now scheduled to be torn down and the location made into a parking spot for a nearby green space.

The abandoned Jackson landmark has slowly deteriorated due to failed upkeep and vandalism, becoming a public health hazard. Some of the church's large windows are shattered, parts of the roof are starting cave in and rooms inside are filled with trash and debris from homeless squatters.

“It has long been empty and there have been a lot of security problems there, and the building is in such bad shape that it is a public safety issue,” said Katie Blount, executive director of MDAH. Blount spoke on the church to the MDAH Board of Trustee members during their April meeting.

Built in 1950 just down the street from the Mississippi State Capitol, the church "is one of the finest examples of mid-twentieth century Gothic Revival religious architecture in the Jackson area," according to a 2003 report compiled by architectural historians Richard Cawthon and Jennifer Baughn from the MDAH.

Jefcoat Fence crew members Blake Smith, foreground, of Brandon, Miss., and David King of Harrisville, work on erecting a chain-link fence around the abandoned First Christian Church at the corner of State and High Streets in Jackson on Tuesday, May 28.

"The former First Christian Church is an excellent example of twentieth century High Gothic Revival architecture, with such notable features as tracery-embellished, lancet-arched, stained glass windows; cast-stone detailing; buttresses; and a bell tower on the High Street elevation," the in-depth report further states. "The beautiful cruciform-plan interior is highlighted by both beamed and groin-vaulted ceilings, arcaded side aisles and mahogany paneling. The stained-glass windows cast a blue glow on the sanctuary."

Jackson-based architectural firm N.W. Overstreet and Associates constructed the First Christian Church, for the Disciples of Christ congregation that has been active in Jackson since about 1835. It was the congregation's fourth location. Overstreet and his architectural firm also helped design the Lamar Life Building in downtown Jackson.

The building is built with blonde brick and includes a sanctuary, a corner chapel, a kitchen, a classroom, a fellowship hall and a bell tower.

Trash left by people squatting in the abandoned First Christian Church at the corner of State and High Streets in Jackson remains in a room of the church on Tuesday, May 28. The structure had become a sanctuary for the homeless.

As the years went by, the church's congregation slowly dwindled, decreasing from 450 in the 1950s to only 50 in the early 2000s. The congregation soon moved to a new church on Briarwood Drive, according to historical documents kept at MDAH and reviewed by the Clarion Ledger.

In 2002, neighboring First Baptist Church bought the property with plans to tear all but the bell tower down and create a "prayer garden," according to an April 25, 2003 article in the Clarion Ledger. The article stated the church was put on a list of "Mississippi's 10 Most Endangered Historic Places" by the Mississippi Heritage Trust.

Due to public outcry over the church being torn down, the "prayer garden" idea never blossomed. After, First Baptist Church campaigned to designate the church as a Mississippi Landmark, which was successful in 2003.

The building has sat empty since, slowly starting to decay and becoming an eyesore to those driving into downtown.

In 2020, Fifth Avenue Missionary Baptist, a congregation based in Laurel, purchased the church with plans to build a homeless shelter, though that never became a reality.

There were hopes to save the church by MDAH, as well as the Mississippi Department of Finance and Administration, due to it being a Mississippi Landmark, but structural evaluations show it would have cost as much as $20 million to preserve it.

