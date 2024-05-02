One-of-a-kind sentimental engagement ring lost in the mail in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A New Orleans couple is asking for the public’s help finding a one-of-a-kind heirloom engagement ring lost in the mail.

Clarissa Mulloy and Victor Clarke said the diamond and sapphire gold ring was being shipped through FedEx to a Jewelry Store in San Antonio, Texas, when it went missing in Memphis.

“It was going back to the original jeweler because the band broke,” said Mulloy. We sent it out on the 17th of April, and the same day, it made it to St. Rose, Louisiana. Then it went on to Memphis, and the same day, they determined the package was damaged.”

Mulloy said two weeks later, FedEx told them the package was open, and the contents were gone. She said the ring was carefully wrapped, and she believes it was stolen.

“It was known that there was extra insurance on the package, and the jeweler’s address was on the package,” Mulloy said. “There was evidence that there could be valuable items inside the package.”

Mulloy said they had $3,000 insurance on the ring, but it’s worth much more than that and is irreplaceable. She said her fiance designed the vintage-looking ring with gemstones from both of their mother’s wedding bands.



“Because both of our dads are deceased, they were happy to donate them,” said Mulloy. I love the ring so much. It’s easily my favorite possession.”

Mulloy believes someone at FedEx took the ring because they had it the whole time. She said FedEx told them their security team was looking into the matter.

When asked about the package, FedEx released the following statement:

“We sincerely apologize for this experience. We will continue reviewing the circumstances and work directly with Mr. Clark on this claim,”

Mulloy said they filed police reports in Memphis and St. Rose, have contacted pawn shops in both cities and have been scouring social media to see if anyone has seen the ring or tried to sell it.

The couple is offering a reward for the ring, no questions asked,

“We wouldn’t press charges at this point. I’m just hoping that this reaches enough people that maybe we will luck out, and someone will recognize it,” she said. “It feels like such a big, heavy loss. Somebody else has it and it could be anywhere, and there’s no way to replace it.”

Mulloy is hoping FedEx conducts a thorough investigation.

If you know anything about the ring, you can contact the police or email the couple at mulloy.clarke.wedding@gmail.com.

