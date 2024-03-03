One killed in York County officer-involved shooting: Sheriff

YORK, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person is dead from an officer-involved shooting early Sunday morning, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO).

Around 4:10 a.m., officials said Alexander Love Highway between Lincoln Road and Highway 321 was closed for the investigation. Authorities say travelers in this area should find a different route.

No deputies were hurt in the incident.

Per YCSO policy, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating the incident.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

