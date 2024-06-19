One killed in wreck on I-80/94 early Wednesday

One person died in an early morning wreck Wednesday on Interstate 80/94 in Hammond, police said.

Troopers with the Lowell post of the Indiana State Police were just after 1 a.m. on June 19 to the westbound lane of the interstate near the 1.0-mile marker for a crash involving a passenger vehicle and a semi-truck, state police said in a release.

The crash was near Calumet Avenue, about 1 mile east of the Illinois/Indiana state line.

A preliminary investigation by Trooper Kevin Council showed that a white Jeep Grand Cherokee had been traveling westbound on I-80/94 near the 1.1-mile marker when it struck an attenuator in the gore area for the exit ramp to Calumet Avenue, police said.

The Jeep came to a rest in the right lane of the interstate, facing eastbound in the westbound lanes. The Jeep was then struck nearly head-on by a white 2021 Volvo tractor and trailer.

The driver, who was the only occupant of the Jeep, was declared deceased at the scene by the Lake County Coroner’s Office.

The driver of the semi was not injured. Indiana State Police Crash Reconstruction was called out to assist with the investigation. Identification of the deceased will be provided by the Lake County Coroner’s Office once family notification has been made.