One killed in University City crash, MEDIC says
One person has died following a crash in University City Tuesday morning, according to MEDIC.
The incident occurred just before 3:30 a.m. on Interstate 485 near University City Boulevard.
MEDIC said the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.
It is unclear what led up to the crash.
This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.
