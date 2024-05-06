One killed in two-vehicle crash near Wagner

May 6—WAGNER, S.D. — An 89-year-old woman has died as a result of injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash two miles east of Wagner on the evening of Friday, May 3.

According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, the driver of a 2012 Dodge Ram was traveling eastbound on S.D. Highway 46 near mile marker 292. At the same time, the driver of a 2013 Ford Edge was also traveling eastbound on S.D. Highway 46 near mile marker 292.

The driver of the Ford Edge slowed down preparing to turn into a driveway. The driver of the Dodge did not see the Ford and rear-ended the Ford. The driver of the Dodge, a 24-year-old female, sustained minor injuries. The driver of the Ford was taken by ambulance to Wagner Community Hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

The crash occurred at about 5:27 p.m. Friday, May 3 approximately two miles east of Wagner near mile marker 292.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is an agency of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.