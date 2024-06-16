One killed in Turnpike crash Saturday

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — One man is dead after a crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Lancaster County this weekend.

Nicholas Blouch, 43, of Lower Paxton, was pronounced dead at the scene near milepost 270.3 in Penn Township Saturday morning.

The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office said they were called around 5:01 a.m. Saturday morning.

Blouch was the driver of a vehicle that left the roadway, and he was ejected from the vehicle.

A passenger, who was not identified, was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

