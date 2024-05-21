One killed when tractor-trailer and bicycle crash on Lexington County road, SC cops say

One person was killed Tuesday morning in a crash on a Lexington County road that involved a tractor-trailer and a bicycle, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The collision happened at about 6:45 a.m. in the West Columbia area of Lexington County, said Master Trooper William Bennett.

Both a 2021 Western Star 18-wheel truck and a bicycle rider were heading east on Platt Springs Road, and collided near the intersection with Enterprise Parkway, Bennett said. That’s next to the Columbia Metropolitan Airport.

The bike rider died at the scene, according to Bennett.

The Lexington County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the bicycle rider.

Bennett said the driver was the only person in the truck, and was not hurt. No other injuries were reported.

Information about what caused the collision, and if the driver will face any criminal charges, was not available. The wreck continues to be investigated by the Highway Patrol.

Through Sunday, 346 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2024, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 1,030 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least 22 people have died in Lexington County crashes in 2024, according to DPS data. There were 45 deaths reported in the county in 2023, DPS said.