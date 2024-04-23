One killed when tractor trailer and bicycle crash on South Carolina road, cops say

One person was killed Monday night when a tractor trailer and bicycle were involved in a crash, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The collision happened at about 7:30 p.m. in Fairfield County, said Master Trooper Gary Miller.

Both a bicycle and a 2022 Mack Truck towing a trailer were heading west on S.C. 34, according to Miller. Near the intersection with Autumn Drive the tractor trailer hit the rear of the bike, and the rider died, Miller said.

The Fairfield County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the bicycle rider.

Miller said the the truck driver was not hurt, and no other injuries were reported.

There was no word if the truck driver was wearing a seat belt.

Information about what caused the collision was not available, but it continues to be investigated by the Highway Patrol. There was no word if the driver faces any criminal charges.

Through Sunday, 267 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2024, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 1,030 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least seven people have died in Fairfield County crashes in 2024, according to DPS data. There were 15 deaths reported in the county in 2023, DPS reported.