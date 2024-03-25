One killed, three wounded in Thomasville shooting

Mar. 25—THOMASVILLE — One person was killed and three were wounded in a shooting this past weekend, and two of them were in critical condition on Monday, police said.

Their names were not released.

The shooting in the 40 block of Hunter Street was reported Saturday just before 6 p.m. Thomasville Police Department officers arrived to find one person dead.

Three people with severe injuries were taken to Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center and later taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, where two were in critical condition Monday and one was listed as stable.

No other information was released.

Police said Monday afternoon that more details will be released later. Police ask that anyone with information related to the shooting call Thomasville Crime Stoppers at 336-476-8477.