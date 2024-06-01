One killed in Saturday shooting in Lafayette, victim identified
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– A male victim was killed in a shooting early Saturday in Lafayette.
The Lafayette Police Department went to the 3800 block of W. Congress Street around 12:58 a.m., after learning someone was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
After arriving, authorities determined 38-year-old Corey James Lapoint of Lafayette was dead.
This is an ongoing investigation, and officers are working to figure out all of the elements that led to the incident.
Anyone with information related to this incident, is asked to contact LPD or Lafayette Crime Stopper at (337) 232-TIPS (8477).
