One killed in overnight homicide in north Charlotte, CMPD investigating

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Police are investigating a death in north Charlotte after a man was found with gunshot wounds, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Around 1 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call on the 3500 block of Arvin Drive.

Get breaking news alerts with the Queen City News mobile app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

When they arrived, they saw a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

Police say detectives are speaking to a person of interest and this remains an active investigation. Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.