One killed, one arrested in St. Martin Parish crash

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) — One person was killed and another arrested following an off-road vehicle crash on Sunday.

Louisiana State Police said they were notified of a fatal crash involving an off-road vehicle on La. Highway near Leblanc Road around 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning. The crash claimed the life of 39-year-old Summer Le of Bunkie.

Officials said an initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Le was riding as a passenger in an offroad UTV vehicle being driven by Ryan Lormand of Arnaudville, north of La. 737. At the same time, a Ford F-150 was being driven north by 60-year-old Joseph Davis of Arnaudville. Davis struck the UTV from behind, causing Lormand and Le to be ejected.

Both Lormand and Le were unrestrained in the UTV. Le was pronounced dead on the scene and Lormand was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

Davis was not injured in the crash and submitted a breath sample, which indicated a blood alcohol concentration of more than tree times the legal limit, according to authorities. He was transported to the St. Martin Parish Corrections Center and booked on vehicular homicide. This crash remains under investigation.

