One killed in officer-involved shooting in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Kansas Police Department reported one person was killed in an officer-involved shooting Friday night.

Police said that just before 11:15 p.m., an officer found a stolen car stopped on the road in Kansas City, Kansas near 7th Street and Interstate 35. As the officer pulled up, three people started running away.

Worker fired after alleged child abuse incident at Overland Park daycare

According to KCKPD, the officer chased the individuals on foot and up the southbound entrance ramp of Interstate 35. During the chase, one of the suspects started shooting at the officer. The officer responded and shot the suspect.

Police said the chase led to a second individual being taken into custody, while the third suspect, who continued fleeing, was not located. The individual shot by the officer was pronounced dead by EMS on the scene.

Investigators found two handguns at the scene of the crime, however, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation is currently investigating the incident.

Man charged in Tuesday KCK homicide, shooting gun at KU Hospital

If you have any information about this incident, observed any related activity or know of anyone who may have been in the area, police ask that you contact the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477 or (816) 474-TIPS.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.