One killed in officer-involved shooting in south Lubbock

One person was killed in an officer-involved shooting late Monday in south Lubbock.

Officers responded to a report of a civil disturbance about 10:50 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 4700 block of 66th Street, according to a statement from Lubbock police.

The call resulted in an officer-involved shooting that left one man dead, according to police.

No officers were injured. Police by early Tuesday had not released additional details about the man who was killed or other circumstances leading to the shooting as the investigation is ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: One killed in officer-involved shooting in south Lubbock